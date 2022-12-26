Can Eknath Shinde survive the border row with Karnataka?

Shinde hastily withdrew his allocation of the land to the private builders and returned it to the NIT and the matter was papered over. But the other threat will simply not go away as easily - the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka. That has been the theme of the current winter session with the MVA leading a sustained campaign and NCP Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil suspended from attending the House for the duration of the session just because he sought some hard answers from the government about who started the fire on the borders after everything had calmed down over the years. Patil also wrote to Chief Twit Elon Musk seeking his help in getting to the bottom of the use of Twitter to reignite the fire.

The fact is that it is the BJP in Karnataka which has rekindled the issue and the MVA is blaming Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai for starting the whole row with a tweet that some 40 villages on the Maharashtra side of the border wanted to integrate with Karnataka. While Bommai has denied this and said his account was hacked, Maharashtra’s politicians are unconvinced though BJP leaders in the state can hardly say much against Bommai considering he belongs to their own party.

So, after a joint meeting by Shinde and Fadnavis in New Delhi last week with Union home minister Amit Shah and another slated for this week separately by the duo, Fadnavis has come out with a statement that Maharashtra will not cede an inch of land to Karnataka even as Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the disputed areas be converted to a union territory.

However, it is Shinde who is in the most unsustainable position on this issue. He cannot even make a statement like Fadnavis’s for fear of offending the BJP, nor like Uddhav’s for fear of being seen as having conceded too easily, nor even make a demand like Patil’s for that could endanger his alliance.