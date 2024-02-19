Women empowerment: slogans versus reality

The Union Budget for 2024-25 presented at the beginning of this month was significant on two counts: 1) it highlighted the achievements of this government over the past decade and 2) it presented a broad approach to India as a developed country in the event the BJP is returned to power in the forthcoming elections.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her speech with bombastic claims of a “profound positive transformation of the Indian economy in the last ten years”, with “social inclusivity through coverage of all strata of society” and “geographical inclusivity through the development of all regions in the country”.

This too rosy a picture of our economy is factually incorrect on most fronts. For instance, the claim of the Niti Aayog that multidimensional poverty declined during the economic slowdown has been clearly refuted by many experts, who have shown that poverty has, in fact, increased.

The decline in the headcount ratio of poverty claimed by the finance minister is also incorrect, as no consumption expenditure data is available since 2011–12 (you cannot compute the headcount poverty ratio without data on consumption expenditure).

The claim that the increase in women’s participation in the labour market reflects their empowerment is factually incorrect, as this increase is primarily through self-employment, which simply translates as increased vulnerability of women in the Indian economy.