Congress must learn from Indira Gandhi when she was arrested

It was the summer of 1978. I was vacationing in Bombay after my exam at Allahabad University. I was strolling towards Fort Road from VT to reach Jahangir Art gallery when I noticed a sudden commotion. Shops were pulling down their shutters and street vendors were hurriedly leaving with whatever they were displaying for sale. It must be a routine raid by the municipality against illegal vendors, I reflected. But then I noticed that pedestrians too seemed to be in a hurry to leave. They appeared to be nervous. I was still wondering why when two-three hundred young men appeared while shouting Indira Gandhi zindabad. Long live Indira Gandhi.

I was taken aback. Post-Emergency, Indira Gandhi had few takers in large parts of northern and western India. Her electoral defeat in 1977 had left her isolated and the Shah Commission was hearing charges against her. Yet, here in Bombay, people were raising slogans in her favour. It was curious. I tried to ask the youngsters what the occasion was and someone shouted back, “Don’t you know Indira Gandhi has been arrested!” I was stunned for a moment. It took time to process that a former prime Minister had been arrested. I was also surprised at the surge of sympathy I felt for her.

Barely a year ago, upset with the Emergency, I had vehemently opposed Indira Gandhi in the 1977 Lok Sabha election. My generation in North India had turned against her and the Congress. But the news of her arrest made me uneasy and I was surprised at the sympathy I felt for her.

The arrest proved to be a turning point. There was no looking back for her as large number of people rallied round her and opposed her arrest. I was not alone but there were millions who had voted her out felt the same way. They rallied round her because they believed the Janata Party government was settling scores with her and was harassing and humiliating a former PM on the basis of flimsy depositions.