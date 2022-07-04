Data vs Models: Trust what you like!

Epidemiologists are the least erudite and skilled among doctors and allied professionals. The lack of learning however can be an advantage rather than a handicap for appraising the big picture of disease and health at the population level; because this requires an uncluttered and unbiased mind. Too much erudition leads to prejudices and subjective observations.

Epidemiologists can be compared to police constables at the scene of crime who record the “panchnama”, i.e. testimonies of witnesses, usually prepared by the police, during the investigation of a crime or death. This is the most preliminary of investigations which just records whatever evidence is available, never attempting to prove or disprove anything.

The panchnama gives direction for more detailed investigations. Further course of action and inquiry depends on the higher echelons of power. Case may be either closed or pursued further depending on its merits or other influences.

While clinicians have the luxury of sharpening their healing skills with more and more sophisticated technology to treat rarer and rarer clinical conditions, epidemiologists, like constables on the beat, have to be worldly-wise and interact with social scientists, economists and others including concerned citizens on the highway to health.

They have to strike trade-offs for ensuring optimum health of populations. Often these trade-offs are not very glamorous. For instance, in India more than 2000 children die daily from preventable causes like diarrhoea and non-covid-19 respiratory infections against a background of malnutrition. Most of these can be prevented by access to safe drinking water, sanitation, housing and ensuring essential health services and nutrition for all.

Compared to such mundane measures, fast track vaccines for Covid-19, developed in record time, not one but plenty of them, 36 in the pipeline, promoted by celebrity clinicians, sportspersons, movie stars, and Bollywood singers are far more glamorous like choice of new cars on the road.