Delhi Musings: People pay to watch the LG and the CM play games at their cost

We are all too familiar with the games politicians play but what we are witnessing these days in Delhi is a game at a different level altogether. Folks would often use analogies drawn out of sports -- largely cricket, in the manner in which our man AK would engage with the Lieutenant Governors of Delhi.

Dilliwalahs would say ‘the LG just bowled a unplayable yorker to our man AK’ or how AK is screaming a ‘no-ball’ to describe some of the taunts and reprimands by the resident of Delhi’s Raj Niwas. The game has now become more complex and those cricket analogies are falling short in describing the current duels between the new LG and the Aam Aadmi Party. Perhaps the fault lies with cricket for it is, after all, a gentlemen’s sport.

It’s barely been over a month since Raj Niwas got a new occupant and we already have charges and counter charges flying back and forth. The game is now akin to that of Ping pong. One side serves and the other side returns the serve with a smash only to be surprised by a quick, prompt return.

Consider this: A probe was initiated to examine if there were irregularities in the construction of temporary hospitals by the Public Works Department (PWD) during the height of the Covid wave. The PWD falls under the Delhi Government and it constructed seven such facilities to cater to the spike in demand for hospital beds and associated facilities. The LG had given his sanction to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of irregularities made primarily by the BJP.