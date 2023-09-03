Destination Moon: The view from outer space

The last astronauts landed on the moon 51 years ago. Their last names—Cernan, Evans and Schmitt—are not as familiar to us as the name Armstrong. The fact is that after the first moon landing in 1969, the space race was deemed to be over.

It is very expensive to run space programmes, and with public interest and excitement waning, so did the ambition, intensity and capacity of both American and Russian space programmes. A plan to send humans to Mars was drawn up immediately after Armstrong’s success but it was never executed.

The man who made the plan, Wernher Von Braun—a Nazi rocket scientist captured by the Americans and brought to the US where he eventually became director of NASA—was put to pasture. The giant rocket that took Americans there, the Saturn V, was scrapped. The Apollo missions to the moon were over.

The Space Shuttle Program that followed deployed a fleet of more modest, partly reusable vehicles that took astronauts into lower earth orbit. It was functional for 30 years from 1981 to 2011.