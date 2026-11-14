Trumpism after the midterms

It was an uncomfortable coincidence for the Narendra Modi regime that a United States civil court issued summonses on Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and a former external espionage agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel this week.

India’s ministry of external affairs predictably condemned the concerned case as a ‘frivolous lawsuit’ based on ‘fabricated and malicious’ charges. The matter pertains to an attempt to assassinate an anti-India Khalistan separatist in New York Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in 2024. In February 2026, Nikhil Gupta, 54, an Indian national, pleaded guilty of hiring for murder and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors had alleged Gupta was directed by an official known as Vikas Yadav who worked in the Indian government’s cabinet secretariat (which houses the R&AW) to execute the plot. While this man’s indictment was apprehended, serving subpoenas to Doval and Goel is not only a major exacerbation in the legal proceedings, its timing is also being interpreted in some diplomatic circles in Washington as yet another pressure tactic by the US as its trade talks with India drag on.

Preceding this development, there was, not unexpectedly, worldwide interest in the US midterm elections. It is, after all, still the world’s leading superpower, though rapidly conceding ground to China. Interest was enhanced by the fact that President Donald Trump had caused more turmoil in the world in the past two years than any of his predecessors.

The outcome mattered to many. Speculation abounded. Would the elections clip his wings? Could Congressional restraints make him more dangerous and erratic on overseas affairs?

Let’s begin with what the result might mean for India. For more than a year and a half, New Delhi has been harassed by crippling customs duties, demands for increased imports from the US and a threat of 100 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India continued to buy Russian crude.