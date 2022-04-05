Dragging docs back to ancient times

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to replace the Hippocratic Oath taken by the doctors to affirm their commitment to medical ethics while treating the patients. This will be replaced by the Charak oath.

Charaka is a legendary figure in the history of medicine of our country. There are two names which are taken with reverence while remembering the history of medicine of ancient India. Charak was a physician in 300 BC and Sushruta, a surgeon in 600 AD.

We have all the respect and reverence for their work in the contemporary time. Same is true for Hippocrates, a Greek doctor who lived in 460 BC. Even though the name Hippocratic Oath is commonly used, in fact it is a declaration that the medical professional has to give at the time of entry into the medical practice.

The Medical Council of India has formulated medical ethics for the doctors under the ‘Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics’. According to this, a doctor has obligation to serve the patients to the best of her/his ability and knowledge without consideration of financial returns as a primary motive. It is therefore important to review why the above decision to replace Hippocratic Oath by the Charak Oath has been taken by the NMC, whether it has any medical background/logic or any scientific basis, or it has some other motives behind it?

A group of doctors including Dr B. Srinivas Kakkilaya, consultant physician, Mangaluru; Dr Yogananda Reddy, consultant paediatrician, Ballary; Dr. P. Venkataraya Bhandary, consultant psychiatrist, Udupi; Dr Shashidhar Bilagi, consultant psychiatrist, Bengaluru; Dr Prakash C. Rao, Senior Family Physician, Bengaluru, in a letter to Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman, National Medical Commission have expressed their serious reservations over the move of the NMC.