Everyone loves a good war: 10 conflicts worrying to India as 2023 draws to a close

At the beginning of 2023, experts expected an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, tension between the US and China over the latter’s designs on Taiwan, an escalation in the South China Sea, and the collapse of Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war. North Korea stepping up its nuclear weapons testing, and the Ukraine war spilling out into the region were the other worries that experts pontificated upon, besides the ‘real possibility’ of massive cyber attacks on US critical facilities.

As 2023 draws to a close, many of those fears have turned out to be unfounded. The US and China are engaged in talks to ease tension, and China has shown no inclination to gobble up Taiwan just yet. New flash points have emerged in Palestine, the Persian Gulf, and the Red Sea, while the world turned away from finding political solutions to strife in Ukraine, Myanmar, Syria and multiple countries in Africa engaged in deadly civil wars.

This past week itself has been marked by an escalation of violence that holds out the threat of a major regional conflagrations in West Asia and the Indian Ocean region: