Eye on China, pressure on Bangladesh: America’s latest great game east

Why is the US so hell-bent on pushing Bangladesh on democracy and human rights? Is Bangladesh any worse than Pakistan or many other Middle Eastern sheikhdoms on these issues? Why is the US even threatening to sanction police officers who battle Islamist radicals on the streets?

The answer can be found in an unfolding strategy that the US is putting in place to block China’s land-to-sea access routes — a pincer grip that Beijing wants to avoid, what many Chinese geo-strategists call the ‘Malacca chokepoint’.

China’s two main exits into the Indian Ocean are through the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (Yunnan-Rakhine) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (Xinjiang-Balochistan). Understandably, the US seeks to block both.