Ghanshyam Tiwari’s candidature for RS clear hint that Vasundhara Raje won’t be BJP’s Rajasthan CM face

By nominating Ghanshyam Tiwari as the party’s candidate from Rajasthan for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP’s central leadership has given a clear hint to former two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that the party is not keen to project her as its Chief Ministerial candidate in the state assembly polls due in 2023.

Tiwari (75), a six-time legislator who is considered as the Brahmin face of the BJP in the state, came in conflict with Vasundhara Raje when she first became CM in 2003. Being senior to Raje in politics and having been an activist since the Jan Sangh days, he did not accept her leadership. Although he was made a Cabinet minister, serious differences remained between the two leaders.

In 2013, when Raje led the BJP to power again in the state, she did not include him in her Cabinet. This greatly irked Tiwari, who became openly critical of her as well as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Tiwari’s ‘anti-party’ activities drew the attention of the leadership and a situation came to pass when he resigned from the BJP on June 25, 2018. In March, 2019, he joined the Congress.

Tiwari was, however, not accepted by the party’s cadre and he quit the Congress, going on to form his own political outfit called Bharat Vahini Party, which was dubbed by political observers as a Brahmin-dominated party without much following.

Tiwari, who was elected from the Sanganer constituency in Jaipur to the Vidhan Sabha, contested the 2018 assembly election against former BJP Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti, but lost his deposit and finished third. It was a humiliating defeat for the BJP stalwart.

Following this, he rejoined the Congress in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but once again faced opposition from the Congress rank and file and was not given much importance.