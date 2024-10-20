Have our courts upheld our right to protest?

Over the years, numerous Supreme Court judgments have focused on the regulated use of public spaces for protests. These rulings have consistently upheld the necessity of police permissions as a reasonable restriction on protests, often favouring police consultations while neglecting the State's duty to facilitate these rights, as noted in a report by Part III Action Research and Resource Centre. In contrast, high courts have generally upheld the right to protest, while addressing concerns related to law and order.

The report, titled 'Licence to Protest: Examining the Role of Constitutional Courts in Upholding the Right to Protest', was released on Friday by a panel that includes retired Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur, former Odisha High Court chief justice Dr S. Muralidhar, senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, National Alliance of People’s Movements convenor Meera Sanghamitra, and North-East Support Centre and Helpline general-secretary Dr Alana Golmei.

Justice Lokur commented on the evolution of public interest litigations (PILs), highlighting how their purpose has shifted over time. “Originally, PILs were intended to assert the rights of disadvantaged individuals. However, there has now been a noticeable shift — one that the Supreme Court has entertained — where petitioners use PILs to curtail the rights of others. It is no longer about enabling someone’s rights,” Lokur emphasised.

He also remarked on the Supreme Court's reluctance to address certain issues directly, using the Shaheen Bagh protest as an example. “In the case of the Shaheen Bagh protest, the Supreme Court chose not to make a decision on the issue at hand,” he pointed out.

This report critically evaluates how both the Supreme Court and high courts define the right to protest, its limitations, and the legitimacy of imposed restrictions. In India, the right to protest is protected under articles 19(1)(a) and (b) of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. However, these rights are subject to reasonable restrictions under articles 19(2) and (3), introduced after the first Constitutional amendment of 1951.