Herald View: The convolutions of pre-poll coalitions

The widely held belief that the era of coalition governments in Indian politics is over received a reality check this week. Not one but two prepoll coalitions were revived and redefined last week, barely 10 months before the next general election.

The comatose NDA (National Democratic Alliance), written off for the past four years, was revived overnight by the BJP, even as 26 opposition parties came together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the NDA. While an alliance of the Opposition was deemed inevitable, the sudden revival of the NDA sprang us a bit of a surprise.

The BJP has assiduously cultivated the narrative that it is so strong and the PM Modi’s popularity so high that it no longer needs allies. Having won a simple majority on its own in 2014, the first party to do so since 1984, and consolidating its position in 2019 with an even more comprehensive victory, the BJP had reason to forget the alliance ever existed.

Time and again, the BJP has showed its allies are disposable once the seats are warmed. Even when two of its oldest allies, the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), walked out over issues of power sharing and the contentious farm laws, it made little effort to persuade them to stay.