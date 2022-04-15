Herald View: The tyranny of the bulldozer

The bulldozer is not just razing homes of criminals, it is also crushing democracy and pulping the hopes of all law-abiding citizens in this country. The return of Adityanath to Uttar Pradesh despite his multiple violations of democratic norms and running one of the cruellest regimes in the country, has now encouraged others to resort to such tyrannical measures to cover up their own failures in governance. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently unleashed bulldozers on those who had hurled stones at a Ramnavmi procession and in the process brought down even homes built under Narendra Modi’s own Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Who is to say that other BJP chief ministers will not be encouraged by these examples and use their own bulldozers to crush political rivals in their states? Given that the BJP is ruling a majority of states in the country today the prospect is as monstrous and fearsome as it is alarming and disquieting for an India as we have always known it – we always had an honourable leadership, generous to a fault and respecting not just the masses but all the institutions and laws that made the nation, as Aristotle would say it, a generally happy place for all people. But the very same Aristotle had warned that democracies had the potential to degenerate into despotism and that is what seems to be happening in India today. The unwise choice of some people in one state has endangered the security of the whole nation and we must fight this tyranny of the despots with everything at our disposal, more particularly the creation of awareness among the people --that if the bulldozers have come for their neighbours today, they may well come for them tomorrow