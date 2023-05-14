Herald View: Watchdogs with No Bark or Bite

You can question the rankings, the methodology or the conclusions of the RSF report, you can quibble about the details, but the capitulation of mainstream media is not really a debatable proposition—it’s a bald fact. You cannot conscientiously disagree that media in India has willy-nilly abdicated its watchdog role, that it does not ‘speak truth to power’ any more, because it has been cowed, converted or gagged. It does not have the stomach to fight the onslaught of the present government, which has gone about its project of subjugating media and crushing voices of dissent more systematically and ruthlessly than any (supposedly) democratically elected government in history.

Indian media does not need the World Press Freedom Index or the RSF to tell them how bad the situation is on the ground. The vanishing tribe of journalists who believe in reporting what they see 'without fear or favour' should expect to be stopped at every turn, to be spied upon, to be intimidated, or risk jail or worse. So journalists are now wary of visiting hotspots; vocal critics of the government find themselves on the 'no fly list'; internet shutdowns are routine and part of the SOP (standard operating procedure) to keep out bad news. Pliant journalists, on the other hand, the ones who are happy to be the stenographers of their political bosses, are rewarded with access and professional privileges—and the chosen few may even be considered for awards, sinecures and other 'benefits'.