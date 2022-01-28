Herald View: While PM refuses to address unemployment, in the Union Budget the FM must

Disturbing signs were there all along. Even the Union Government would have been aware of the grim reality when it stopped releasing unemployment data. But several agencies, including the government’s own, had acknowledged that employment in 2018 was at a 40-year low. We failed to address the issue. In 2019 economists warned that number of Indians who had ‘dropped out of the economy’ – those who had lost all hope and had stopped looking for work—had ballooned to a staggering 100 million. The pandemic would have made the already desperate situation worse. The Government was however bent upon reducing government jobs, privatizing PSUs and employing people through contractors. For at least the last five years Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been saying to whoever would listen to him that unemployment is the most serious problem before the country. He was ridiculed and even when, in desperation, Congress mockingly celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday this year as the ‘National Unemployment Day’, it was ignored as a political gimmick. It is dangerous for a society in which youth start questioning the value of increasingly expensive education, where the more educated you are, the less likely are the chances of getting suitably employed. Strangely the Government has been oblivious to all the available signals and went about its hobby horse of building infrastructure and buildings. The emphasis on capital expenditure neither creates demand in the short run nor provides permanent, sustained employment. The PM has refused to address the issue. Will the Finance Minister do so in her budget speech at least?

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)