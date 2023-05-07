Priyanka Gandhi is an enigma for a male chauvinist RSS

But it became increasingly obvious that they did not know how to tackle this Gandhi sibling of the female gender. Sexism, misogyny, anti-feminism, discrimination, objectification, chauvinism, even a fair amount of male machismo were all being brought into play in their targeting of Priyanka Gandhi, the way it was not in their harassment of Rahul Gandhi or even in their dismissal of Sonia Gandhi as a person of foreign origin.

They have always been afraid of Priyanka’s responses. One of my RSS sources still talks resentfully of the time when Priyanka found herself a couple of places ahead of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan in the queue at a voting booth in New Delhi. She stepped back and offered him her place. When he began to refuse, she said, “Hamari maa ne hamein hamesha buzurgon ka aadar karna sikhaya hai (Our mother has always taught us to respect our seniors),” leaving him with no option except to sound churlish if he refused.

There were so many messages in that one statement and the RSS recognised that well. They could hardly challenge Priyanka without sounding equally churlish and misogynist, even highly biased and bigoted. And all these years they have been fearing the very things that Priyanka Gandhi stands for, and their inability to combat her in civilised terms.