How Rajdeep Sardesai foretells PM Modi’s future

The American journalist Bob Woodward (famous for his reporting of the Watergate scandal) has been documenting US presidents since Bill Clinton. Meaning that he has been writing books about their terms and events within, a sort of history as it unfolds in real time. Our Rajdeep Sardesai has done something similar with the last three Lok Sabhas. He has reported on and written books about the 2014 and 2019 elections and is now out with a volume titled 2024: The Election that Surprised India.

Naturally, the book is about the campaign; but it also takes us through the time leading up to it. There is a chapter on the Covid pandemic and the incompetence with which it was managed (now, of course, long forgotten). And another on the farmers’ protest and how perhaps the decline of the Modi government can be traced to that period, beginning with the Shaheen Bagh movement in late 2019 and peaking at the moment he belatedly surrendered to the farmers in late 2021.

That brings me to the most interesting part of the book, towards the end, where Sardesai answers what he calls ‘frequently asked questions’. There are three of them, the first being: Is the Modi era drawing to a close?

Sardesai says ‘no’, for a few reasons. (It is important to understand that he approaches this question from the angle: Is Modi going away? There is another way of looking at it and we will come to that in a moment.) Sardesai writes that ‘fierce determination’ and ‘readiness to do whatever it takes to stay in power’ will ensure that Modi completes his third term in office. He points to the recent rollbacks in policy, including on lateral recruitment, as a sign of this.