Hunger not the sole indicator of extreme poverty

Economist Surjit Bhalla’s argument that food subsidy (free ration being given to 80 Crore Indians) has wiped out extreme poverty from the country is flawed. Bhalla, who arrived at this conclusion in a recent study done for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with two other economists, wants us to believe that if stomachs of the poor are filled, poverty should be deemed to have been wiped out.

Bhalla and his team arrived at the conclusion on the basis of the subsidized and free rations supplied by the government to the people below the poverty line through the public distribution system during the Covid pandemic.

Those were the months when the country was under lockdown, workplaces were shut, and the workers were forced to sit at home without any income. The free rations, given in addition to the subsidized rations, were intended to provide enough food to the poor homes. It was a temporary measure to save the poor from starvation— an extraordinary response to an extraordinary situation—and not a lasting solution to poverty. Even the Modi government says it was done, so that “no Indian should sleep hungry.”

The lasting solution to poverty is not free rations but employment with decent income. The poor need money to meet both the food and non-food demands of their families. Filling their stomachs is not enough. When the government gave them adequate rations to cope with their needs for basic cereals wheat and rice during the Covid times, the poor still needed money to buy other food items such as cooking oil and fuel and medicines and clothes and to meet other needs. There were allegations that the poor sold some of the free rations to local grocers to get some cash. But that cash too was inadequate to meet all of their needs.

Poverty cannot be wiped out unless the government creates adequate job opportunities for the poor. What do we see instead? Even the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) creates off-season employment to the labourers, presuming that they need to earn wages to survive during the months when there are no agricultural activities. This programme, which has been running through the UPA and NDA regimes, only aims to help the rural labourers survive. It is not regular employment.

The scope for employment away from agriculture is not increasing. The government is reducing jobs in the public sector. More and more public sector undertakings are being sold to the private sector. The government’s mantra is thatit has “no business to be in business”.