It is the general assumption that bureaucrats lead dull and boring lives, flitting from one file to another like a bottlefly, jumping from one posting to another like a grasshopper, chanting hosannas to the presiding political deity, and finally retiring with a fat pension and an enlarged prostate.

This is not true, barring, of course, the pension and the prostate.

We lead pretty exciting lives, what with scams, wolfing down peanuts at international conferences like a squirrel hoarding up for winter, honey traps, back-stabbing colleagues and devising ingenious ways to secure post-retirement sinecures.

What is regarded as a shortcoming in government functioning — frequent transfers — is actually the source of the greatest excitement, as with every move we come into contact with a whole host of new characters and encounter new situations.

I have little doubt that the redoubtable Mr Khemka of the Haryana cadre, who has had more transfers than Surya Kant Yadav has made runs in the last few matches, has led a life as exciting as that of Billy the Kid (who, of course, was summarily shot by Pat Garrett without the benefit of the disciplinary rules which Mr Khemka is entitled to). In short, we lead pretty high-octane lives, and I'd like to share some of these moments with the sceptical reader.

The armed forces and the IAS share an enigmatic and equivocal relationship. The former grudge the IAS its hold on power, public visibility and higher pay scales. The IAS, on the other hand, is envious of the Army's cheap liquor and the fact that they can play golf in the afternoons and call it outdoor training.

But let's admit it — we in the IAS do lack the old-world courtesies that are ingrained into most Army officers, their spit and polish, and their gallant approach towards ladies. Army officers, for example, don't have 'affairs' with colleagues' wives; they 'steal their affections', even if the said affection is given to them on a platter. Such Kipling-esque notions of gallantry make them look down (quite rightly, in my view) upon the IAS in terms of social accomplishments.