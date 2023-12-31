Ideas for India: Effort is the critical investment

In times such as these, we must remember we are citizens, not subjects.

The difference boils down to one fact: we are not being ruled, merely governed.

Other than voting, we have the right—the fundamental right, it must be stressed—to voice our opinion and to spread it. That right must be exercised.

We have the right to engage with the justice system. That must be used, to pressure the government into action and into pausing where it is going so recklessly.

Civil society—meaning all the space and all the institutions between the family and the government—can and must mobilise so that this pressure on the government is kept up every time it abandons secularism and pluralism.

The State in India has little interest in constitutionalism.

No awards are given to individuals who stand for it. Neither the judiciary nor the system punishes errant and often even criminal behaviour.

The State can, for example, harass activists with bogus cases and there will be no punitive action against those who did the framing. Such things as wrongful detention, excessive use of force, harassment and malicious action by the State are not penalised.