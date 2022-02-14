In Maharashtra, politicians are far more accountable than MLAs in Uttar Pradesh

My grandfather is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Lucknow and has been one for a very long time. Before the CAA-NRC protests started, he called me and advised me against getting involved, warning I wouldn’t be safe. I asked him to spell out who would make me unsafe. He kept quiet. I remember telling him that he had helped choose people who would harm me and my friends. But that’s the kind of loyalty RSS has cultivated in him, giving him his lifelong identity.

The way RSS has built its organisation and made inroads into the community has lessons for all. They have foot soldiers everywhere. The RSS has been cleverly working in this field from the very beginning, not just in India but in the US as well. You see that paying off now, when they receive funds from the Hindu American Foundation.

Being a social justice worker, I know UP needs more people from our sector. But I don’t think I can return to UP from Mumbai; because while this place might need me, I too need a safe haven. In UP, I know I wouldn’t be safe after the Sun goes down. I wouldn’t be able to make both ends meet if I work there. I don’t see any job opportunity, any reliable network and connections, any economic progress.