Inaction hurts people: Jawhar Sircar

The month-long movement for justice in West Bengal, led by students, women and civil society, has been a battle cry for change. The protestors have done what they could to distance themselves from political parties.

Their goals may not be sharply outlined, but there is no mistaking the fury against the state administration, which has seemed less concerned about their grievances and more focused on damage control and managing the political fallout. It does not help her cause that Mamata Banerjee is currently the only woman chief minister in the country and has a reputation as a firebrand who always stood up to bullies and always defended the interests of women.

Already besieged by all the uncomfortable questions from her political adversaries, in the state and at the Centre, from the judiciary and the media, the public resignation of Jawhar Sircar (72), former Prasar Bharati CEO and retired IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre — whom Banerjee had handpicked — would have embarrassed her further.

Sircar, who is halfway through his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha, and still backs Banerjee to survive the crisis, spoke to Anuradha Raman on why he decided to quit:

Why did you feel the need to write an open letter?

I sent the letter on Sunday, 8 September, and I put it out on X the next day. This was not a private note but a public message. It needed to get across to other members of the party. The contents were meant to be a wake-up call for the party. I had to put it out in the public domain.