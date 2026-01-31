Turbulent ties, broken bridges

To say that relations between India and Bangladesh are currently tense will be an understatement. It is difficult to apportion blame, but both sides seem equally intent on distancing themselves from each other. The connectivity corridor which India and Bangladesh had worked hard to build is no longer in use. The withdrawal of tourist visas and numerous trade facilities by both countries has led to a sharp decline in bilateral trade, which had seen a high of nearly $18 billion in 2021-22.

India has revoked a 2020 agreement that permitted Bangladesh to use Indian Land Customs Stations (LCSs), ports and airports for the transshipment of goods to third countries. In May 2025, India stopped the entry of readymade garments from Bangladesh through land transit posts in the northeast. This was followed in June 2025 by severe import restrictions on jute and related products — henceforth permitted into India only through the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai.

In response to India’s ban on land routes, Pakistan was quick to offer Bangladesh the use of its Karachi port. There was also some chatter about Bangladesh buying Pakistani fighter jets and the restoration of direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

While the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina disallowed ‘anti-India activity’, the interim government feels no such pressure. Additionally, Bangladesh’s invite to China to build infrastructure close to India’s sensitive border in the Dooars region (the Teesta masterplan) didn’t make India happy.

Both countries seem to be working overtime to ensure that bilateral ties remain as limited as ever. Bangladesh was upset when India cold-shouldered a request from interim government head Prof. Muhammad Yunus for a bilateral meeting.