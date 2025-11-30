Tit-for-tat buildup on the LAC

On 12 November, India operationalised its Mudh-Nyoma air base in the frontier Union Territory of Ladakh — a $26 million upgrade. At its foundation stone laying ceremony in 2023, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said the Mudh-Nyoma air station — located at an elevation of 13,700 feet and only 23 km from the LAC — would be a ‘gamechanger’ for the armed forces, significantly enhancing India’s strategic capabilities and enabling quick military deployments in the high-altitude terrain.

Both India and China have been lavishing billions of dollars on creating and upgrading border infrastructure, though China’s 2025 defence budget of $249 billion is over three times India’s ($78.4 billion). While India fortifies its borders keeping in mind the twin threats of China and Pakistan, China’s infrastructure push is aimed not only at the LAC but also the Sinicisation of Tibet.

China has vastly expanded troop accommodation, upgraded air defence systems, expanded runways and hardened blast pens to house fighter aircraft, additionally bringing in long-range artillery and rocket systems, infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, medium-lift helicopters, drones and thermal imaging, all within striking distance of Indian deployments in the region.

In a dual threat to India, Pakistan has made available its forward air force bases in Skardu and Gilgit in Gilgit-Baltistan to the PLA Air Force (PLAAF). China has extensively upgraded these airfields, which now enable its warplanes to reach India far more quickly than from the PLAAF airbases at Hotan and Kashgar in Xinjiang — officially Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR)—and at Gonggar/Kongka Dzong, Hoping and Gargunsa in Tibet.

India has tried to match Chinese deployments in this difficult terrain — at an average elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level — stationing some 120,000 troops across Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Supporting these forces are the indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopters and T-90 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, M777 155mm howitzers and 130mm guns.