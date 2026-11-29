News arrived recently of New York announcing the closure of the jail that holds its undertrial prisoners. Called Rikers Island, in the New York borough of the Bronx, the facility is isolated, making it difficult for those accused to meet their lawyers and families. It will be replaced by smaller facilities in each of the five boroughs.

This is a good decision, especially because it shows responsibility towards a group of people who otherwise receive little sympathy: undertrials. Mayor Zohran Mamdani also wants to reduce the city’s undertrial population from 6,700 to no more than 4,100 by expanding alternatives to detention, restoring online bail payments, investing in programmes that aim to reduce repeat offending, and shortening court delays.

He said court delays can leave people “detained for years in what is essentially legal purgatory”. Again, this is to be applauded. It is not seen that way, especially in our part of the world, but the criminal justice system of the civilised world is deliberately designed to protect the rights of the accused. And this is the correct way of seeing it. Why? Because in a criminal case, there are two parties in adversarial positions: the accused individual and the State.

A crime is an offence against the State and not a private wrong. When a theft, assault, murder or fraud happens, the rules by which the State runs the country (rules that we call laws) are violated, and it must deliver justice to society. This is unlike in ancient Greece, where a crime was a personal wrong that needed to be avenged or repaired. In the criminal justice system of our time, it is the State that takes on the role of the punisher.