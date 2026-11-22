Murders by the State in India have a name: encounter. The murderers are called 'encounter specialists', presumably because they are the only ones willing to do this work. No particular skill is required other than pulling triggers and possessing a streak of sadism. There is no punishment for this criminal activity because India is not a rule-of-law State. A former member of Parliament was shot dead live on television while in police custody, after having moved the Supreme Court for protection. This is how it works here.

Investigation and prosecution while following the law and the Constitution require ethics and competence, neither of which the Indian State has. And therefore, encounters (a term that means 'to meet someone unexpectedly') are normalised. Because it is incompetent, the State's encounter culture is not export-quality, as we have learnt this month.

The most revealing detail in the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is that it was immediately known to the US government. Revealing, that is, to the rest of the world. Anyone familiar with India and the way our government operates would not be taken aback by the casualness with which this was done. The government hires someone who hires someone who turns out to be an undercover officer. It is as predictable as a movie's plot. Day of the Jackal, but for idiots.

This is how the US justice department describes the Indian official who directed and paid for the operation: "Vikash Yadav was employed by the Government of India's Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing. Yadav has described his position as a 'senior field officer' with responsibilities in 'security management' and 'intelligence.' Yadav has also referenced previously serving in India's Central Reserve Police Force and receiving 'officer training' in 'battle craft' and 'weapons.' Yadav is a citizen and resident of India, and he directed the plot to assassinate the Victim from India."