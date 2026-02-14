Fresh twist in 2023 plot against Pannun: Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty

The alleged conspiracy to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States has taken a dramatic turn, with Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, principal accused in the case, pleading guilty to related charges.

On Friday, 13 February, Gupta admitted guilty to three counts: contract killing, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering. The plea was confirmed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Magistrate judge Sarah Netburn has recommended that district judge Victor Marrero to accept the guilty plea. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 15 March.

By pleading guilty, Gupta avoids a high-profile trial that could have resulted in a maximum sentence of 40 years. Media reports indicate the US government may seek a sentence between 21 and 24 years, though the final decision rests with the judge.