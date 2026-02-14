Fresh twist in 2023 plot against Pannun: Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty
Gupta could face up to 40 years in prison for foiled bid to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
The alleged conspiracy to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States has taken a dramatic turn, with Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, principal accused in the case, pleading guilty to related charges.
On Friday, 13 February, Gupta admitted guilty to three counts: contract killing, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering. The plea was confirmed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Magistrate judge Sarah Netburn has recommended that district judge Victor Marrero to accept the guilty plea. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 15 March.
By pleading guilty, Gupta avoids a high-profile trial that could have resulted in a maximum sentence of 40 years. Media reports indicate the US government may seek a sentence between 21 and 24 years, though the final decision rests with the judge.
Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States in June 2024, where he made his initial court appearance before magistrate judge James Kott in Manhattan federal court. At that time, he pleaded not guilty.
The accused was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US government for his alleged involvement in the 2023 assassination plot targeting Pannun, who leads the banned group Sikhs for Justice, and holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada.
Regarding the case, US attorney Jay Clayton stated, “Nikhil Gupta conspired to murder an American citizen in New York. He thought he could sit outside and kill someone here and nothing would happen to him, but he was mistaken. Now he will face punishment.”
With agency inputs
