Pannun ‘murder plot’: Gupta pleads not guilty, asks for Hindi-speaking lawyer

Nikhil Gupta who has been accused of trying to hire a hitman to attack Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reiterated his innocence and asked a federal judge for a Hindi-speaking lawyer saying that he was not fluent in English.

Appearing in a federal court in New York on Friday, he asked the court through his lawyer for the return of a prayer book that had been confiscated from him after his arrest in the Czech Republic.

The proceedings were procedural and Judge Victor Marrero set the next court date on January 17 at the request of Gupta's lawyer Jeffrey Chabrowe, who asked for more time to study the evidence produced by the prosecution.

As a procedural matter, Gupta was asked by the judge whether he pleaded guilty or not to the charges against him and he said he is not guilty, which means a full trial will go ahead.

The three charges he faces are: conspiracy to hire a hitman, the actual "murder-for-hire" plot, and money laundering.

He had earlier made the same plea professing his innocence in June at his first court appearance after he was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic where he had been detained at the request of the US.

Since a revised indictment -- the charges and complaint -- had been filed on Thursday naming former RAW official Vishal Yadav, a co-defendant, the process of arraigning him -- have the charges read, informing of his rights, and asking him if he was guilty -- had to be gone through again.

Gupta made his not-guilty plea three times because of confusion over what the judge asked him and also if he had read the indictment.

Chabrowe told the judge that he had read him the entire indictment, but Gupta interrupted to say that he had not personally read it himself.

Marrero said that he would pause the proceedings to give him a chance to read it.

But after a whispered conversation with his lawyer, Gupta agreed to go ahead with the proceeding based on his lawyer having read it to him.

Although Yadav is a co-accused in the case, he is not in the US and therefore, could not be produced in court.