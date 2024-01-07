INDIA in 2024: Know your enemy to fight it

I.N.D.I.A.—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—the new umbrella of opposition parties, is in fact a theoretical construct in Indian politics.

So is the idea of ‘Hindutva’ a theoretical construct—except that it has captured the imagination of a section of people in India.

Even though the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has its roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and to some extent the Hindu Mahasabha, its present-day avatar has not evolved from early definitions or practices of Hindutva.

Those early ideas failed to capture the imagination of the people for nearly 70 years.

The Hindu Mahasabha was founded in 1915, the RSS in 1925. The centenary of the Hindu Mahasabha eight years ago went practically unnoticed; but you wouldn’t have missed the preparations for the upcoming Sangh centenary, as if it were a civilisational watershed for India.

In corporate fashion, the Sangh has taken over the Mahasabha and handed over the operations of the conglomerate to the BJP, itself an offshoot of the Sangh.

For almost 50 years, though, the Sangh and the Mahasabha were extremely hostile to each other; the Jan Sangh and Mahasabha had even fought elections against each other.