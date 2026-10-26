India’s 114-medal haul at Para Asian Games deserves greater recognition

India wins a record 114 medals, including 30 gold, at the Para Asian Games.

Standout performances across athletics, badminton and shooting underline the depth of India’s para-sport talent.

The results raise expectations for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

The record 114-medal haul by India at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, one feels, needs to be celebrated more. Not only does it improve on the haul from three years ago in Hangzhou, but it also reflects an impressive rise from the 14 medals won in the inaugural edition in 2010.

The exponential rise has also been reflected in the Indian para-athletes’ campaigns at the last two editions of the Paralympics, in Tokyo in 2020 and Paris in 2024. The contingent’s performance in Tokyo marked a giant leap, with the medal tally rising from four in Rio in 2016 to 19 in Tokyo and 29 in Paris in 2024 — raising expectations of further progress in two years’ time in Los Angeles.

Devendra Jhajharia, the country’s first multiple gold medallist at the Paralympics and currently the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), agrees that expectations will certainly rise for the next Paralympics, as India has now established itself as a potential contender. A breakdown of the medals — 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze — coupled with a contingent that was nearly half the size of the one in Hangzhou (168 against 309) reflects an impressive medal-to-athlete ratio.