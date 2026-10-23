Asian Para Games: Javelin strongman Sumit Antil keeps raising the bar

Sumit Antil wins javelin gold at Asian Para Games with a throw of 72.46 m, leading an Indian podium sweep.

Mahendra Gurjar and Sandip Sargar take silver and bronze, both setting Games records in their respective categories.

The reigning Paralympic champion, who overcame the loss of his left leg in an accident, now has his sights set on a 75 m throw.

Sumit Antil, the golden boy of Indian para athletics, is a perfect example of someone who has been there and done it all. A back-to-back world and Paralympic champion, the powerhouse of Indian javelin has little left to prove. Yet, there was no let-up in his efforts to keep the Indian flag flying as he clinched another gold at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

What made the men’s javelin event even more memorable was that the 28-year-old led an Indian podium sweep, with Mahendra Gurjar winning silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar taking bronze in their respective disability categories. Sumit, who competes in the F64 category, registered a best throw of 72.46 metres — short of the world record of 73.29m he set in Hangzhou three years ago.

Mahendra (F42) set a new Games record with a throw of 59.03m in his category, while Sandip (F44) also established a Games record with 64.48m. The event combines athletes from different disability categories, with RAZA points used to account for differences between classifications.

On the penultimate day of competition, India matched their gold medal haul of 28 from the previous edition and consolidated their fourth position in the medals tally, with 106 medals at the time of writing. China, Japan and Uzbekistan occupied the top three positions, in that order.