Is knee-jerk the best we can do?

We will come to this later but first, let us understand what this US report is that has upset India. It is an annual report put out by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). It claims to be an independent and bipartisan (meaning comprising both Democrat and Republican members) federal (meaning Central) US government entity.

For the last five years, every year, it has been recommending sanctions against Indian leaders and institutions. Each year, the US federal government, first under Trump and then under Biden, has been avoiding imposing sanctions. If readers remember the US visa ban on Modi 20 years ago, it was because he was put on the USCIRF sanctions list and the then president (Bush) had enforced the sanctions against Modi for the Gujarat pogrom.

Their 2020 report says "India took a sharp downward turn in 2019. The national government used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims".

Our foreign minister Jaishankar’s response was to say that USCIRF was "biased and its tendentious comments against India are not new". Last year, after India made it to the list of nations persecuting minorities for the fourth year running, our foreign ministry said the report was "biased and inaccurate" and reflected a "severe lack of understanding" of India and "its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos".

This is inaccurate. I have engaged with the USCIRF and find them to be extremely knowledgeable about India. See this note by one of the USCIRF commissioners, Johnnie Moore, in the 2021 report. He writes: "I love India. I have floated early in the morning down the Ganges in Varanasi, walked every alley in Old Delhi, stood in awe of the architecture in Agra, sipped tea next to the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamsala, circled the shrine in Ajmer, and looked in awe at the Golden Temple. All along the way, I have met Christian brothers and sisters who serve the poor selflessly, often in difficult circumstances.