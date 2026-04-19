The price of looking inward

What explains our inability — or, if we are to be charitable, our reticence — to influence the world around us? Like the rest of the world, India is negatively affected by the American-Israeli war on Iran. Indeed, Indians have suffered, and are suffering, more than any other nationality except Iranians themselves.

The reason is straightforward. There are roughly one crore Indians living in the Gulf — a population larger than the combined citizenry of five of the six GCC states. The lives and livelihoods of these Indians are at risk from the violence. Uncertainty hangs over them, and this is especially hard for those who are not well-off. By far the majority fall into this category: members of the Indian expatriate working class in the Gulf, employed in services, construction and industry.

The long-term economic direction of the GCC states has been thrown into question by this war, and the futures of these millions of Indians are closely tied to that outcome. This is why India is more deeply affected by the conflict than most other nations, in addition to sharing global concerns relating to fuel and gas supplies.

Which brings us to the central question: why this inability — or unwillingness — to influence, or even attempt to influence, the actions of the principal parties to the conflict, the United States and Israel?

Beyond stating that shipping should be allowed to resume, our government has not meaningfully engaged with the problem. Why is shipping halted? There has been no explanation. How can it be resumed? There has been little clarity on that either — merely the plea, demand or request (it is unclear which, since the words are empty) that shipping be allowed to resume.