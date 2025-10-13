Amit Shah knows CBI chargesheets not always foolproof

A CBI court framed charges in the IRCTC contract-for-land case against former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 13 October.

The case dates back to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the minister, now standing accused of divesting control over two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri, both known for over five decades as BNR (Bengal-Nagpur Railway) Hotels. The management of the two was handed over to a private firm run by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, Punjabi businessmen who operated the Chanakya Hotel in Patna.

The case was handed over to the CBI for investigation after the BJP took control of the Union government in 2014. A chargesheet was finally filed earlier this year after eight years of investigation, with the former railway minister accused of overruling objections and rules to favour the private company. He apparently did so for a consideration and a ‘prime plot’ of three acres on the outskirts of Patna was apparently sold to the minister's family members at a throwaway price.

The premier investigating agency has been on the job for almost 10 years, interrogating the former minister, his wife and son on several occasions in the past several years.