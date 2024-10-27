Reservation as an attack on ‘merit’ (or why India lags behind)

Let’s discuss this thing called ‘merit’.

The British middle class is 60 per cent of the population. The working class, the set of people employed in (mostly manual?) labour and other blue-collar work, is 14 per cent.

In India, the so-called middle class is a statistical blip. Statisticians sometimes speak of a +/-2 per cent margin of error in numbers. Such an error would wipe out the entire Indian ‘middle class’. And yet, it is the most dominant and visible set of our population.

It is this ‘middle class’ that controls the media, which is locked into it because it survives on advertising. What you and I consume pays the media. So it is not surprising that media content is focused on us, the 3 per cent, and not the many.

Dalits (23 crore), Adivasis (11 crore) and Muslims (20 crore) make up nearly 40 per cent of India’s population. How much representation do they have in our economy, in our political power structure and in our media?

An Oxfam study in India, conducted between October 2018 and March 2019, found that 106 of 121 newsroom leadership positions were occupied by the upper castes. Three out of every four anchors facilitating debates (among a total of 40 anchors in Hindi channels and 47 in English channels) are upper-caste. Not one was Dalit or Adivasi. News channels draw the majority of their panellists from the upper castes as well, for over 70 per cent of their primetime debate shows. No more than 5 per cent of all articles in English newspapers are written by Dalits and Adivasis. Only 10 of the 972 articles featured on the cover pages of the 12 magazines studied were about issues related to caste.