It is high time for the world to be more empathetic to the realities of a refugee’s world

Earlier this week, an on-air CBS news reporter said that the attack on Ukraine cannot be compared to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan because the Eastern European country is more “civilised”.

The reporter was assailed online and in television debates for “letting out the inherent bias” against Muslim nations. CBS went on to apologize for the gaffe, asserting that the reporter was trying to convey that Ukraine has not seen a war of this scale in a long time. Well, it certainly did not sound like that. CBS has a long history of major slip-ups like the reportage from Benghazi creating a furore in Washington DC.

Journalists and television anchors can sometimes be excused for making such errors, and they issue addendums later. While no word in a world made up of live television and 24/7 social media updates can ever be erased, the biggest issue at play here is the perception such reporting creates.

The UN agency for refugees, UNHCR, reports that there were more than 84 million refugees globally, 68% of which come from only 5 countries – Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar. When it comes to hosting the refugees, the 5 leading countries are Turkey, Colombia, Uganda, Pakistan, and Germany. There is a general discontent in admitting or welcoming the refugees and UN agencies run campaigns for governments to open their doors to people who have lost everything they had.

It is impossible to fathom the 35 million children who are classified as refugees, including Alan Kurdi, a 3-year-old Syrian boy, whose body washed ashore the Mediterranean Sea in September 2015. The least this world can do is to provide a haven to its children. It is time for the ‘haves’ of the planet to contribute their fair share for those who go hungry tonight, far from those they love, as the litterateur Vikram Chandra would say.