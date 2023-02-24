'It’ll take a minimum programme to unite the Opposition'

The Congress seems to have found some bounce from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. How can it build on this positive momentum?

One way to capitalise on the positive momentum of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is for the Bharat Yatris to reconnect with people, people’s representatives and organisations they met and interacted with en route.

That channel of communication must be kept open. Equally important is to set small but specific goals for each group to build on the favourable momentum of the Yatra.

The Congress also needs to publicly address its past failures even while recalling the achievements of the UPA government. It also needs to play up its connect and commitment to thousands of civil society organisations and NGOs.