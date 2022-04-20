It’s the country that has failed

Mr. D Subbarao, a retired IAS officer and ex-Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has, in a recent article in The Times of India and in an interview with Karan Thapar, castigated the IAS in no uncertain terms and accused it of betraying and failing the country.

His tirade (what prompted it?) goes beyond the usual quick fixes many retired officers are fond of advocating. It's a bit of a fashion these days for superannuated IAS officers to run down the service and to distance themselves from it. But Mr. Subbarao is a sober and moderate person, and so his harsh views need to be examined with some seriousness.

To encapsulate his words, he says that the IAS has become corrupt and incompetent, that 25% of its members are corrupt, 50% are incompetent, leaving only 25% to shoulder the brown man's burden: what delivery there is, is owing to this last fraction.

This, he says quite rightly, was not so in the 60s and 70s and he ascribes the rot to flaws in recruitment, training, lack of specialisation and proper career planning. The cure, he continues, lies in overhauling these processes and lateral induction on a much larger scale than the token numbers attempted so far.

I am in agreement with him on some aspects, but disagree on most. Mr. Subbarao is right about the corruption and incompetence but his diagnosis is superficial and not very different from the groove already carved out by others like Deepak Gupta and Anil Swaroop.