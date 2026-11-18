A university is perhaps the last place where students should have to choose between learning and questioning, between education and the right to dissent. At Jamia Millia Islamia, this choice has acquired a painful history.

The present agitation is significant partly because of how students have chosen to assert their demands. The university where dissent was violently suppressed in 2019 has once again become a site of collective mobilisation, but the immediate demand is now for democratic representation within the institution. Students want an elected body through which they can participate in university affairs. The continuity between these moments is unmistakable: students must be heard, authority must remain answerable and peaceful dissent cannot be treated as an affront to the institution.

The recent 18-day mobilisation brought the unresolved question of the students’ union back to the negotiating table and secured an important administrative commitment towards its restoration. For those who sustained the agitation, this represented the reopening of a democratic space that had been unavailable at the university-wide level for nearly two decades. But the announcement marks the beginning, not the end, of the process. The real test will lie in the union’s constitution, functioning and autonomy.

Its rules must be framed through meaningful student consultation, ensuring transparent elections, clearly defined responsibilities and accountability. The Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations should safeguard electoral integrity and prevent money, muscle power and intimidation without reducing the elected body to a symbolic institution.

The union must have a recognised channel to engage the administration on student welfare, academic infrastructure and institutional governance. Its legitimacy will also depend on whether students across faculties and socioeconomic backgrounds can participate meaningfully. Student politics must accommodate ideological contestation without becoming a space for intimidation, factional capture or the silencing of alternative viewpoints.