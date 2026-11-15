Students are on the warpath

The Modi government may have succeeded in turning Jantar Mantar into a fortress, but they couldn’t stop the energy sparked by the student-youth movement of July 2026 from spreading across the country, turning varsity campuses into powerful sites of protest.

At Delhi’s Ambedkar University (Kashmere Gate), students staged a 17-day hunger strike demanding basic facilities. We pay lakhs in annual fees, they said, but: why are we not allowed to enter and exit through the university’s main gate? Why are roads leading to the campus unsafe for women students? Why are there no teachers? Why is there no playground on campus? Why is the park reserved exclusively for the vice-chancellor? Why are PhD students required to mark biometric attendance? Why must students obtain written permission four days in advance to hold any meeting or protest?

The administration responded by turning the campus into a prison. A three-tier security cordon was set up to confine students. Security guards were forbidden to bring in food, students could not order meals, even ambulances were denied entry.

On 13 October, security personnel forcibly stopped a public screening of Anand Patwardhan’s 2011 documentary Jai Bhim Comrade. They tore down protest posters, injured several students and ripped the clothes of women protesters. The following day, police evicted all students from the protest site and the university suspended 11 students on charges of vandalism and clashes with security personnel. The students approached Delhi High Court, which quashed the order.

Blessy, an MA student of gender studies, was among those suspended. She summed it up: “This isn’t Ambedkar University, it’s Tihar Jail. In jail, at least you get your meals on time. In a university, if a student asks questions, you won’t even get food.”

At Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on 21 September, MA (Urdu) student Yasir Fahad began an indefinite hunger strike at the historic Duck Point. His demand: immediate restoration of student union elections, suspended for eight years.