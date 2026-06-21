The days in our lives and the life in our days

Dear Mr Narendra Modi,

After I reached this place on 27 May 1964, I have generally kept away from writing letters. But old habits die hard. My daughter is here, and so are my grandsons. None of us knows you personally, but we often discuss your tenure as prime minister because you happen to be one of our successors in a long line of occupants of a rather demanding office.

I was delighted to learn that you completed 4,399 days as prime minister on 10 June 2026. Since you appear to be in excellent health and full of energy, you may even aspire to surpass the record of your friend Vladimir Putin of Russia, who has served either as president or prime minister since 9 August 1999. Please accept my heartiest congratulations on this milestone.

I often wonder, though, whether comparisons between you and me are entirely in order. When I died in 1964, life expectancy in India was around 42 years. Yet I managed to live up to 74. Today, life expectancy in India is close to 72 years. By that standard, you may well cross the age of 100 and leave me far behind in every comparison.

You are already older than I ever became while serving as prime minister, having turned 75 on 17 September 2025.

I confess to having a certain admiration for you. As you have often remarked, I was born with what people call a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up hearing stories that my dirty linen was sent to Paris for washing. My father, Motilal Nehru, was born on the same day, the same month and the same year as Rabindranath Tagore — 6 May 1861.