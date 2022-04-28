World Dance Day: "Performing arts tend to unify people in a way nothing else does"

Until a few years back dance, music, drama were getting restricted as fun activities and as a part some thesis or library books. It felt as if our unique cultural identity would soon be diluted by the influx of media. Though over the years the importance of performing arts was repeatedly debated and discussed and the importance of teaching these arts to the youth of India could not be undermined, but nothing much changed.

Digitalisation has led to influx of various media forums and the perception of arts has started changing with what is seen and heard in the name of arts. The youth is constantly bombarded with visuals from Bollywood songs and music videos that dilute and take away from the original art forms; even schools and colleges encouraging performances of songs, dance and plays around these; it is becoming even more crucial to bring the focus back to our cultural and artistic awareness.

The pedagogues have realised the intrinsic value of the performing arts in curriculum and also as independent courses. Performing arts cannot not be restrained to role-playing or a little dance; the versatile and transferable skills learned through them matter. The pedagogues stress that learning performing arts, nurtures the mind, the body and the emotions, into a collaboration, essential to live well and weather the adversaries of life. Performing arts might have come across as fun and a bit challenging but finally the belief has been restored. There is no doubt that it not only hones the learner’s creativity, sparking the intelligence but also teaches compassion and empathy. It leads to a higher understanding of humanity, making the performers/learners critical thinkers. By studying and learning performing arts, students gain skills which are vital for the future: critical appreciation and knowledge of artistic techniques, and insight into the cultural nuances of dance, drama, music.

Through various studies, over the years, it has been proven that performing arts encourage learners to explore their emotions, expand their imagination and help build their own, unique voice. Music, dance and drama sync a learner's brain, body and emotions in many ways and enhance their confidence and help them find joy in self-expression, thus broadening their horizon.