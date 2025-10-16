Justice or politics? A closer look at the transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan

The recent decision of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer Justice Atul Sreedharan to Allahabad High Court instead of Chhattisgarh High Court, as previously announced, marks a moment of quiet but serious concern for India’s judiciary.

It is not the change of location that is alarming, but the rare and explicit admission by the collegium that the reversal was made after a “reconsideration” sought by the government. In a system that puts a premium on judicial independence, this public acknowledgment of executive influence is not just troubling — it’s dangerous.

In May this year, Justice Sreedharan was part of the division bench in Madhya Pradesh which had taken cognisance after state cabinet minister Vijay Shah passed communal and derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a member of the joint services media team during Operation Sindoor.

In a suo motu case, Justice Sreedharan ordered the registration of an FIR against Shah. The court not only reprimanded the minister but also exposed the state’s attempt to file a deliberately weak FIR, accusing the police of “gross subterfuge” intended to protect the accused.

Before this, his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir saw him quashing multiple detentions under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Justice Sreedharan began his legal career in 1992 in Delhi before shifting to Indore in 2001. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court in April 2016 and a permanent judge in March 2018.

From May 2023 to March 2025, he was at the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court before being transferred back to his parent high court in Madhya Pradesh. The collegium recommended his transfer to Chhattisgarh in August this year.

According to the apex court website, “The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on October 14, 2025, on reconsideration sought by the Government, resolved to recommend that Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, be transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad instead of the High Court of Chhattisgarh.”