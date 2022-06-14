Knowing the cause of death is much more important than just numbers

Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHAs as they are popularly called, were chosen for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General’s Global Health Leaders Award, announced in Geneva on May 22. WHO recognised the ASHAs’ “outstanding contribution towards protecting and promoting health”.

“ASHAs support maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases, communicable disease prevention and control, and core areas for nutrition, sanitation and healthy living,” read the WHO citation. The Indian Prime Minister stated on Twitter: “They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India.”

ASHAs are technically “volunteers” from the community, paid an honorarium of Rs. 2,000 per month effective 2018-19, with an additional Rs.1,000 as maximum incentive (based on visit/ services rendered, like preventive antenatal care, immunisations etc.) and Rs. 1,000 further added for Covid-related work. States add top-up payments that vary. Billings and payments are often not transparent, verifiable or audited easily. In essence, ASHAs are minimally trained and poorly paid volunteers, seen now as the backbone of India’s health delivery.

India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic however received a very different mention from the WHO, which said five million Indians died as result of the pandemic, nearly ten times the official count of 520,000 deaths. India stood out as the worst performer of all nations by this count. India was also the only nation to oppose the WHO findings, which were based on independent and robust models upheld by a range of global experts.

That huge disparity triggered a dispute but limited to numbers, thus diverting the discussion from how number of deaths are counted or not counted and from quality of the government’s health management. Almost 75 years after India got independence, we still do not have a system to count deaths as ‘health events’ with reasoned out causes of death. We rely on a civil registration system that counts deaths as “demographic events” for estimating, for example, the number of deaths during the pandemic.

This reduces death to just a number but provides no insight so as to prevent more deaths, if the cause of death is understood and spread of disease is deduced. It is not that only Covid numbers were underreported.

We do this with all diseases because the system is geared to undercount. We underreport mortality from all important diseases like pulmonary tuberculosis, extra-pulmonary tuberculosis, malaria, cholera, typhoid fever, leptospirosis, brucellosis, scrub typhus, haemolytic uremic syndrome, viral encephalitis, influenza, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bacillary and amoebic dysenteries, red-tide algal toxicity, and so on. Even death by snake bite is not well reported or appropriately counted.