Larger-than-Life image of Amritpal Singh allows BJP to play on fear and polarise voters
The incarcerated MP and Waris Punjab De leader was flown from Assam to his village to attend his mother’s funeral and taken away three hours later
TV channels played up the three-hour visit to his village on Saturday by Amritpal Singh, the MP from Khadoor Sahib, who is incarcerated in a prison in Assam
Image of a radical Sikh preacher on TV screens helps the BJP to play on non-Sikh fears and polarise votes ahead of the assembly election
The evidence on the ground suggests that the appeal of Waris Punjab De is still limited and its organisation still weak. The next few weeks could bring in benefactors though and amplify the appeal
For three hours on Saturday, a quiet village in Baba Bakala tehsil became the centre of Punjab politics. Amritpal Singh, the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP, was flown from Dibrugarh jail in Assam via Delhi on a court-granted custody parole to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur. It was the first time he stepped on Punjab soil in three and a half years. He embraced his family, rode a tractor-trolley to the cremation ground, and was immediately whisked back to Amritsar airport in a bulletproof vehicle. National television covered every frame, as if a Bollywood star had flown in for a cameo.
On the ground, however, the picture was more modest. Gurshamshir Singh, an eminent Punjab journalist who was present, puts the gathering at around five thousand. The organisers had prepared for a much larger crowd, but the large pandal stayed half empty. More telling was who turned up. Most of the crowd came through the party: supporters brought in buses and mobilised by local units. Individual admirers who had come on their own, the kind who once thronged his Khalsa Vaheer, were few. There was little of the spontaneity one associates with a Panthic sangat that feels wronged.
There were no Khalistan slogans either. Organisers repeatedly asked the crowd not to raise slogans, and the crowd obeyed. The firebrand who stormed the Ajnala police station in 2023 now leads a party of rule-of-law followers, mourning quietly behind iron grills painted in the tricolour. That image, more than any speech, tells us how far Amritpal's politics has travelled.
What does this say about Waris Punjab De? First, organisation. A party that has named its leader as its chief ministerial face could fill only half a pandal in his own village, on the most emotional occasion imaginable. That points to thin cadres, limited resources and a structure that still depends on a single absent leader. As I have argued earlier, the Panthic vote is less a fortress than a busy railway platform. It brings out a big crowd for a big event, but it does not yet have a machine that keeps people coming week after week.
Second, the gap between screen and the ground reality. Delhi's TV channels made Amritpal larger than life once again. In Punjab, his appeal is real but concentrated. The Amritpal factor counts most in rural Majha and western Malwa, among young Jatt Sikh men and anxious mothers who see him as the man who fought chitta. Beyond that belt, among urban voters, Hindus and many Dalits, the glass ceiling remains firmly in place. Last year's Tarn Taran bypoll told the same story: a strong third place, not a sweep.
Third, the BJP. For the saffron party, every image of a radical Sikh preacher on prime-time television is useful material for consolidating Hindu votes in the towns ahead of 2027. A calm, half-full pandal without slogans is not the picture it was hoping for. But Delhi's anchors will still supply the drama the crowd did not.
Jallupur Khera, then, offered a lesson for everyone. Amritpal remains the only leader the neo-Panthic voter truly believes in. But devotion is not organisation, and a sympathy wave is not a cadre. The hawa or sympathy wave is there; the jathebandi (structure) is not there yet. Until Waris Punjab De builds one, its leader's three-hour visit will make headlines in Delhi while the pandal in Punjab stays half full.
The writer teaches History at SGGS College and is editor of the magazine Punjab Thinks