TV channels played up the three-hour visit to his village on Saturday by Amritpal Singh, the MP from Khadoor Sahib, who is incarcerated in a prison in Assam

Image of a radical Sikh preacher on TV screens helps the BJP to play on non-Sikh fears and polarise votes ahead of the assembly election

The evidence on the ground suggests that the appeal of Waris Punjab De is still limited and its organisation still weak. The next few weeks could bring in benefactors though and amplify the appeal

For three hours on Saturday, a quiet village in Baba Bakala tehsil became the centre of Punjab politics. Amritpal Singh, the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP, was flown from Dibrugarh jail in Assam via Delhi on a court-granted custody parole to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur. It was the first time he stepped on Punjab soil in three and a half years. He embraced his family, rode a tractor-trolley to the cremation ground, and was immediately whisked back to Amritsar airport in a bulletproof vehicle. National television covered every frame, as if a Bollywood star had flown in for a cameo.

On the ground, however, the picture was more modest. Gurshamshir Singh, an eminent Punjab journalist who was present, puts the gathering at around five thousand. The organisers had prepared for a much larger crowd, but the large pandal stayed half empty. More telling was who turned up. Most of the crowd came through the party: supporters brought in buses and mobilised by local units. Individual admirers who had come on their own, the kind who once thronged his Khalsa Vaheer, were few. There was little of the spontaneity one associates with a Panthic sangat that feels wronged.

There were no Khalistan slogans either. Organisers repeatedly asked the crowd not to raise slogans, and the crowd obeyed. The firebrand who stormed the Ajnala police station in 2023 now leads a party of rule-of-law followers, mourning quietly behind iron grills painted in the tricolour. That image, more than any speech, tells us how far Amritpal's politics has travelled.