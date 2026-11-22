Three yatras, one party: Can Punjab Congress pedal its way back?
Punjab Congress is projecting unity and renewed resolve to challenge the ruling AAP, but faces a tough road ahead of the assembly elections
A bicycle yatra covering 625 kms and 27 of the 90 constituencies, a ride on buses and a march on foot have enthused Congress leaders and workers ahead of the election next year
The response to Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle yatra was, however, enthusiastic in semi-urban areas but more muted in the rural areas
The electoral battle is likely to be fought in the villages though
For a party that has spent the last four years making news for all the wrong reasons — factional sniping, leadership musical chairs and leaders holding press conferences against each other — the Punjab Congress finally did something unusual this November. It hit the road. After years of kursi politics, it has rediscovered sadak politics. That itself is good news for a party that
had begun to look like the band-baja left behind after the baraat had gone.
The umbrella is Punjab Mangda Insaaf, launched after Rahul Gandhi’s Insaaf Rally at Sangrur on 4 November. Under it, Charanjit Singh Channi pedalled his Jawani Sambhal cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib to Khanna between November 12 and 19 — roughly 625 km and 27 constituencies. PPCC chief Pargat Singh boarded a bus for his own leg of the campaign. And Raja Warring, not to be left behind, has announced an Insaaf March on foot.
Three vehicles, three messages. Channi’s yatra is a show of mass base, the former chief minister reminding Delhi that the crowds still come for him. Pargat’s is an assertion of authority: barely seven weeks after replacing Warring on 2 October as the state Congress chief, the Olympian has to prove he is captain of the team and not merely its full-back. And together the yatras are an attempt at a united face, a family photograph for the wedding album, even if the cousins are still not on speaking terms.
The contrasts are instructive. Channi’s cycle speaks of youth, nasha and berozgari, and its terrain is Malwa. The cycle is a clever symbol — humble, sweaty, gritty, aam aadmi quietly stealing AAP’s own iconography of the common man. It also echoes his 2016 cycle yatra as Leader of Opposition, which helped make him a statewide face. Pargat’s bus, by contrast, carries the
party’s rank and file and a straightforward anti AAP chargesheet through Majha and Doaba. If Channi’s yatra is a show for the masses, Pargat’s is a display of organisational might.
The response to Channi was encouraging in semi urban areas like Samrala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Kotkapura, Amargarh and Faridkot, with genuine enthusiasm among workers and onlookers. But in rural constituencies the reception was muted. A cycle rolls smoothly on town roads; the pind da kacha raah is another matter. For a party that cannot win 2027 without the villages, that is a warning, not a footnote.
Warring’s march, beginning in Ludhiana near the Clock Tower, is pitched at an urban audience. Tellingly, Warring had stayed away when Channi’s cycle passed through Ludhiana, then appeared at Beeja on the final day to ride 14 km beside him. A perfect Bollywood climax — estranged brothers riding together into the sunset. But Punjab has seen this film before, and the sequel is usually a split. Which is the real problem.
Three yatras for one party look less like coordination and more like competition — every jarnail with his own fauz. Unity of campaign is not unity of organisation. Meanwhile, the leakage continues: former Jalalabad MLA Raminder Awla crossed over to Sukhbir Badal’s Akali Dal in October, and former Rajpura MLA Hardial Kamboj’s exit adds to the drip. The battlefield is shifting too. SAD–BJP seat-sharing talks are reportedly at an
advanced stage. If the old jodi reunites, the Congress’s dream of a straight, two cornered fight against AAP turns into a three-cornered dangal.
AAP, for all the anti-incumbency, still enters the contest as frontrunner, with a popular CM and a populist welfare model behind it. The yatras have proved that the Congress still has legs. What they have not proved is that it has a head — one face, one voice, one command. Three yatras can fill the roads. Only one direction fills the ballot box.
The writer teaches history at SGGS College, Chandigarh.He also edits the Magazine Punjab Thinks