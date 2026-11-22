A bicycle yatra covering 625 kms and 27 of the 90 constituencies, a ride on buses and a march on foot have enthused Congress leaders and workers ahead of the election next year

The response to Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle yatra was, however, enthusiastic in semi-urban areas but more muted in the rural areas

The electoral battle is likely to be fought in the villages though

For a party that has spent the last four years making news for all the wrong reasons — factional sniping, leadership musical chairs and leaders holding press conferences against each other — the Punjab Congress finally did something unusual this November. It hit the road. After years of kursi politics, it has rediscovered sadak politics. That itself is good news for a party that

had begun to look like the band-baja left behind after the baraat had gone.

The umbrella is Punjab Mangda Insaaf, launched after Rahul Gandhi’s Insaaf Rally at Sangrur on 4 November. Under it, Charanjit Singh Channi pedalled his Jawani Sambhal cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib to Khanna between November 12 and 19 — roughly 625 km and 27 constituencies. PPCC chief Pargat Singh boarded a bus for his own leg of the campaign. And Raja Warring, not to be left behind, has announced an Insaaf March on foot.

Three vehicles, three messages. Channi’s yatra is a show of mass base, the former chief minister reminding Delhi that the crowds still come for him. Pargat’s is an assertion of authority: barely seven weeks after replacing Warring on 2 October as the state Congress chief, the Olympian has to prove he is captain of the team and not merely its full-back. And together the yatras are an attempt at a united face, a family photograph for the wedding album, even if the cousins are still not on speaking terms.