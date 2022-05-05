Learning crisis bigger challenge than increasing access to education

Most developing member countries (DMCs) are facing serious gaps in student learning outcomes, that the World Bank calls learning crisis. Half of the students in Grade 5 in India cannot do two-digit subtraction or read connected text, and half of the students who complete primary schools in Bangladesh and Pakistan cannot read. COVID-19 crisis has further worsened the situation.

This is only one aspect of the education crisis that has gripped the foundational education system that is commonly referred to as K-12 (kindergarten to grade 12), considered to be fundamental for people to succeed in life.

However, in most countries the national education system has been subject to socio-cultural, economic, and political influences. The traditional thinking continues, even as we are faced with 21st century challenges, which hinders its agility and disruptive evolution, and the system is difficult to change, though we actually need a paradigm shift, since educational reforms seem to have missed even quality and relevance.

An appropriated 21st century education also needs to impart appropriate soft skills and dispositions to prepare citizens to be agile, productive, and live together in harmony as national and global communities.

As the world transitions from industrial revolution to information revolution and now to knowledge economy, the foundational education sector has been confronted with several simultaneous challenges.

Access to education has globally improved but there are still millions of children out of school, especially among marginalized communities.

A World Bank report has said that learning crisis seems to be a bigger challenge than increasing access to education.

A related issue is the relevance of what children are taught. With exponentially increasing body of knowledge, educators are facing diverse expectations while working within rigid time-bound structures. Integrating new understandings of human learning into teaching and learning practices is the new challenge our educators are facing.

New delivery modalities that involve technology have come with many options and innovations to consider. All these have made the situation complex for governance, performance, management, and accountability.