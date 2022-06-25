Looking back on the days preceding the declaration of Emergency in 1975

Participants in the JP agitation in the mid-1970s, which called for the dismissal of elected governments and exhorted the police and the army to revolt, were elevated to the status of freedom fighters and granted pension by subsequent Janata Party and BJP governments. Year after year the country is reminded of the dark days of the Emergency but not the days preceding it.

Indira Gandhi in 1969 had nationalised 14 commercial banks and brought banking services to the doorstep of the poor. In 1971, her government abolished privy purses of the former maharajas and stripped them of their other privileges. The same year she led the nation to a resounding victory against Pakistan and liberated the people of East Pakistan from a brutal regime.

This was followed by the historic Shimla Agreement she signed with the prime minister of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in July 1972, getting Pakistan to agree that all issues between the two countries would be settled in future only by bilateral negotiations without any intervention by any third party. In May 1974, our country conducted the first nuclear test at Pokhran. In 1975, Indira Gandhi’s government integrated Sikkim into the Union of India.

Ironically, a protest over a fee hike in Gujarat Engineering college was hijacked and turned into a movement for ‘regime change’.

Trouble started at the end of December 1973 and within a couple of weeks spread to over 40 towns of Gujarat. The agitation soon turned violent which the police were unable to control. With curfew imposed in 44 towns, the Army had to be called in on 28th of January, 1974 to control the situation. It left a hundred people dead, over 300 injured and 8,000 arrested before the situation came under control.

Sagarika Ghose, in her biography of Indira Gandhi, writes, “It was the most harrowing of times in the governance of India, with gheraos, bandh calls for revolt and revolution, agitation and strikes.” Another respected journalist, Inder Malhotra, records in his book on Indira Gandhi: “For more than 10 weeks, the state (Gujarat) was a virtual anarchy. At one time a curfew had been imposed in Ahmedabad and 105 other cities and towns. Looting of shops, burning of buses and government property and attacks on the police became routine”.