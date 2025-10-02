Gandhi's religion, and his Ram

"Hey Ram!" As the world knows, these were Mahatma Gandhi's last words. But what is perhaps less widely known is that, long before his death, Bapu publicly declared that his lifelong philosophy of austerity would be tested in his last moments. If anything other than the name of Ram came out of his mouth, the world should assume that his philosophy had been a hoax.

It is not easy for anyone to make such a declaration and set such a difficult standard for themselves. Least of all for a flesh-and-blood human being. But those seeking truth and reformation have always been pure and fearless.

It was as if Gandhi's every moment was dedicated to the name of Ram. And yet, he was never seen performing aarti, lighting incense sticks, or standing at the door of a temple. He refused to accept the confinement of these customs and traditions, but held no aversion to those who did. He accepted everyone as they were.

Thus it becomes necessary to understand what was Bapu's religion, and who was his Ram? "Religion is truth," is always loudly chanted. But Gandhi used to say the opposite: "Truth is religion." Everyone's journey to truth, their path, is unique. Each person's experience will be different. His autobiography also talks about My Experiments with Truth. These were purely his experiences, which he does not impose on anyone. Therefore, he sets no criteria for anyone else, nor does he view them through his own lens.

The philosophy of 'truth is religion' is not new. The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad repeatedly defines religion as truth. Gandhi also set a standard for scriptures, smritis, and religious texts. He argued that if these texts were the source of discrepancies, it was a matter of our understanding.